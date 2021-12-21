State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

