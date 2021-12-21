State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.84 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

