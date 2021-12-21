State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

