State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 35.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

