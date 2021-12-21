State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

