State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,133 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of GameStop worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GameStop by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GME opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.28 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

