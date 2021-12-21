State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,774 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

