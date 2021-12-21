State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

