State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,521 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.