State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,685 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

