State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,110 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

