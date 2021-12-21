State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 712 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

