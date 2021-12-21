State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,990 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Amundi purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $7,672,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

