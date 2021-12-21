State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $326,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.