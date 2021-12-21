State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Amundi purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

DAR stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

