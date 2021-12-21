State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

