Step Hero Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $444,170.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

