Stephen J. Callen Buys 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 5,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

