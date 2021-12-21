Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,000 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

