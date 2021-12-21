Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78.

