Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

