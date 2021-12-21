Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PJT opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

