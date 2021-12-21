Stephens Inc. AR Buys 12,653 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

