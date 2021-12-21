Stephens Inc. AR Buys 7,459 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,878,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

