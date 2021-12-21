Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

