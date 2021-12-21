Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

