Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

