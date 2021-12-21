Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 374.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 904,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,620 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.