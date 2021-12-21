Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,086 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of FR stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

