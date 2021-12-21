Stephens Inc. AR Sells 21,957 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

