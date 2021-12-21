Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,944 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

RE opened at $261.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.44. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

