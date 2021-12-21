Stephens Inc. AR Sells 835 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.74 and its 200 day moving average is $350.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

