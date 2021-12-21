Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $392,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.