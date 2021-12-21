stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.54 or 0.01083800 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.