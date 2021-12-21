Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

