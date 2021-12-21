Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

UPS stock opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

