Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

