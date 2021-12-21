Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of British American Tobacco Call Options (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 72,521 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,821% compared to the average daily volume of 2,483 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 166,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,641. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

