Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 228 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. 30,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.