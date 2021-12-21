Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,415% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

