Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $442.32 or 0.00896661 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

