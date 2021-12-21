Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

