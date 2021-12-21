Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

