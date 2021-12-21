Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.92

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

