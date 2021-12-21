Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

