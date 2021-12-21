Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

