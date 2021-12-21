Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,449 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

