Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 3,309 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $83,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10.

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 25,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.