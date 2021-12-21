SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

