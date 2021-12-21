Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 10% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.58. 156,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,953,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,310 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

